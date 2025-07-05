Saturday, July 5, 2025

MNS workers vandalize businessman Sushil Kedia’s office after he said he won’t learn Marathi

There is a “language war” currently going on in parts of Maharashtra as people not knowing Marathi are being attacked by workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Fed up of this behaviour, businessman Sushil Kedia posted on X that he won’t learn Marathi.

Sushil Kedia posted, “Do note @RajThackeray I dont know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I wont learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?”

Angry over this response to their hooliganism, MNS workers decided to attack Sushil Kedia’s office in Mumbai and vandalised it, video of which are now going viral.

Sushil Kedia is a Gujarati entrepreneur living in Mumbai for over 30 years.

