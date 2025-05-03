Modi govt bans parcels from Pakistan after Pulwama terror attack

On Saturday (3rd May), the Modi government banned all categories of parcels and inbound mail coming to India through air and surface routes.

“Government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes,” the notice read.

The notice was issued by the Department of Posts in the Indian government.

The development comes 11 days after Pakistan sponsored a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, where 4 Islamic terrorists massacred 26 tourists (most of whom were Hindus).