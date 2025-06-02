Mount Etna, highest and most active volcano in Europe erupts, sends tourists fleeing for safety

On Monday, June 2, Mount Etna volcano erupted once again in Sicily, Italy. Mount Etna is the highest and most active volcano in Europe now. The volcano started to erupt after noon local time sending huge plumes of ash and smoke into the air.

The dramatic footage showed tourists running down the mountainside to try and escape to safety. The volcano is a popular tourist destination.

🇮🇹 Meanwhile in Italy



Mount Etna just erupted again as tourists frantically flee the side of the volcano.



Millions more tonnes of natural Co2 spewing into the atmosphere – but please keep believing yhat your red meat consumption is changing the weather. pic.twitter.com/O5PsLZgxXp — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 2, 2025

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that the eruption activity began with a volcanic tremor at around 10 PM on Sunday, which reached its peak at 4:41 AM on Monday. The volcano finally erupted during the day on Monday.

The volcano had last erupted in August 2024.