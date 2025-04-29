A horrific incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district involving a young woman from a Scheduled Caste community. In the Bhorasa police station area, a 20-year-old woman from Nausarabad was abducted and raped by Shaukat Mansuri and his accomplices. On the night of Sunday, April 27, 2025, while she had gone out to relieve herself, the accused took her to a secluded spot, assaulted her, and attacked her face and body with a knife. Believing she was dead, they abandoned her in a field and fled the scene.

According to reports, on the morning of Monday, April 28, 2025, a passerby found the woman in a severely injured state and informed her family. She was rushed to a hospital in Dewas and later referred to Indore due to her critical condition.

Police have registered a case against Shaukat Mansuri for abduction, rape, and assault, and have arrested him.

Angered by the incident, Hindu organizations staged a protest by surrounding the police station and blocking the road. They also demanded that a bulldozer be used to demolish the accused’s house. Local MLA Rajesh Sonkar visited the victim at the hospital. The police have stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway.