In a chilling reminder of the growing stray dog menace in the country, eight children aged between one and six were mauled in separate incidents over two days in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incidents took place on 7th and 8th August in wards 2 and 5. The attacks left most victims with deep wounds on their faces, hands, and legs. Some of them suffered severe head injuries.

The children were reportedly attacked as they were playing outside their homes. Families rushed the victims to the district hospital where anti-rabies injections were administered and surgeries carried out. Five children remained admitted. One child and one adult were discharged after treatment.

The victims include 3-year-old Anandi, 3-year-old Abhishek, 1-year-old Yashi, 2-year-old Ayush, 5-year-old Princi, 4-year-old Rinki, and 24-year-old Ramkali. One child remained unidentified as per the reports. Anandi, Yashi, Ayush and Abhishek suffered the most severe injuries.

Residents have accused the municipal body of ignoring repeated warnings about a rabid dog roaming in the area. There was a ministerial order to capture stray animals some months ago, but the municipal body did not take any action. Two bulls were removed but no further action was taken. Locals are now demanding urgent action as fear grips the neighbourhood.

The administration has formed a team to capture the dogs and ran a campaign to pick them up. However, due to a lack of resources, the campaign was paused. The administration has, however, promised to re-run the campaign.

