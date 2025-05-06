Multiple loud explosions were heard in PoK’s Muzaffarabad; Indian Army tweets, ‘Justice is served’

A series of loud, thunderous explosions shattered the stillness of the night in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir just after midnight on Wednesday, startling residents near the mountainous outskirts of Muzaffarabad. Witnesses quoted by Reuters reported hearing the blasts echo across the valley, sending shockwaves through the city.

#BREAKING: Multiple explosions heard in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Locals claim massive missile attacks on Grid Stations. Panic in Muzaffarabad and across Pakistan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/qTKDeSOOPe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 6, 2025

Moments after the explosions, the entire city was plunged into darkness as the power grid abruptly failed, heightening the tension and confusion on the ground. The cause of the blasts remains unknown, with no official statement released at the time of reporting.

Following reports of explosions in Muzaffarabad, the official X account of the Indian Army tweeted, “Justice is served.” A picture saying “Operation Sindoor” was also shared by the Army.

The explosions come amid rapidly escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Hindu tourists were brutally killed after being religiously profiled—some reportedly forced to recite the Kalma or disrobe to check for circumcision. Believed to be the handiwork of Pakistan-trained terrorists, the massacre has plunged bilateral ties to a new low, igniting a fresh wave of hostility across the Line of Control.