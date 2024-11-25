Mumbai: Train meets with accident after Abdul throws iron road onto railway track, accused arrested

On Saturday (23rd November), a 20-year-old man named Abdul Kadir Samatbrez Shaikh was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for throwing a long iron rod on the railway track.

The incident occurred on Thursday (21st November) night. The matter came to light after the Goregaon-CSTM local train operating between Santacruz and Khar Road was hit with the rod at about 8:30 pm.

Reportedly, Shaikh stole a 15-foot-long iron rod and wanted to sell it to buy drugs. Later, he changed his mind and dumped it on the track on being spotted bu other passengers.

His act led to an accident, which could have been fatal. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Motorman Yogesh Kumar notified the Station Master, who in turn informed the Railway Police Force (RPF).

A case was lodged against Shaikh under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections Sections 125(a) (endangering life or personal safety of others), 126(2) (wrongfully restraining), and 329(3) (criminal trespass) and Section 152 (hurting or attempting to hurt persons travelling by railway) of the Railway Act.

The accused was arrested after the police analysed the CCTV footage. Abdul Kadir Shaikh is a resident of Khar West.