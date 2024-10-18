Muslim man abusing Hindu women posts apology video after his college was tagged on X, says was influenced by ‘some Muslim radicals’: Watch

On the 17th of October, an insidious tweet by a Muslim man on X went viral. The tweet abused two Hindu women in the filthiest sexual innuendos.

Soon, his identity was revealed on social media platform X by the X handle, @HPhobiaWatch. The handle tweeted to his college, Swami Vivekananda University. to ask if such insidious statements were condoned by it.

Meet Azhan Jehangir studying in Swami Vivekananda University & giving rape threats to women online



Does @svu_official support such statement from their student? if not they should take disciplinary & legal action. Such radicals poses grave threat to women in the campuses pic.twitter.com/XtNEcP4fLj — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) October 17, 2024

Within 12 hours of the tweet, the man identified as Azhan Jahangir posted an apology video.

Mujhse galti ho gayi. Mein sabhi Hinduo se maafi maangta hu. Mera career barbaad ho jaayega. Mujhe maaf kar dijiye @HPhobiaWatch @Shreyastic_if @Pratiksha_hehe @omnamahshivay71 pic.twitter.com/QqxJFz4BGQ — Azhan (@azhanhere) October 18, 2024

In the video, Azhan said that he had made a mistake and apologised to the Hindu women who he abused. He further said that he had come under the influence of some Muslim “radical haters” and said what he did.

He further said that he would no longer be active on social media, since he has now been made to realise how incorrect his words to those Hindu women were.