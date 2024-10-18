Friday, October 18, 2024

Muslim man abusing Hindu women posts apology video after his college was tagged on X, says was influenced by ‘some Muslim radicals’: Watch

On the 17th of October, an insidious tweet by a Muslim man on X went viral. The tweet abused two Hindu women in the filthiest sexual innuendos.

Soon, his identity was revealed on social media platform X by the X handle, @HPhobiaWatch. The handle tweeted to his college, Swami Vivekananda University. to ask if such insidious statements were condoned by it.

Within 12 hours of the tweet, the man identified as Azhan Jahangir posted an apology video.

In the video, Azhan said that he had made a mistake and apologised to the Hindu women who he abused. He further said that he had come under the influence of some Muslim “radical haters” and said what he did.

He further said that he would no longer be active on social media, since he has now been made to realise how incorrect his words to those Hindu women were.

