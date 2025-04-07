Muslims are welcome to attend RSS Shakha, if they don’t call themselves descendants of Aurangzeb: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that anyone and everyone is welcome to RSS Shakha, and the Shakha does not differentiate on the basis of caste, religion or language provided the person considers himself an Indian and has respect for Bharat Mata.

Mohan Bhagwat is on a tour of Varanasi currently. On Sunday, April 6, he arrived at the Lajpat Nagar Park of Maldahiya in the city to attend a RSS Shakha.

While answering queries by fellow Swayamsevaks if they can bring their Muslim neighbours too, the RSS chief asserted that anyone who says Bharat Mata Ki Jai is welcome to Shakhas across the country. The Shakha, however, is not for those who consider themselves the descendants of Aurangzeb, he added.

Shakha is a daily gathering of RSS Swayamsevaks. It is held in a local ground where all Swayamsevaks, regardless of age and rank, gather for one hour. The Saffron RSS flag is hoisted, and the RSS song is sung. The Shakha has physical exercises and a discussion session too.