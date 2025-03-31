Nagpur: Abdul Qureshi arrested for sexual exploitation of teenage girl under false Hindu name, his own wife hacks WhatsApp and helps victim

In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, a 24-year-old woman who was fed up with her husband’s perverse habits and sexual promiscuity has helped a teenage girl file a complaint against the man.

Abdul Sharique Qureshi, who runs a paan shop in Teka Naka, Nagpur, was reportedly posing as Sahil Sharma to trap the teenage girl, who was unaware that he was using a false name and has a wife and child.

Qureshi’s wife was also fed up with his constant harassment and demand for ‘porn-like’ sex. She hacked into his WhatsApp and found that Qureshi had been sexually exploiting and blackmailing many women.

Though the woman contacted all the victims, only the teenage girl came forward to report the crime. Qureshi has allegedly been blackmailing her with sexual videos and was taking money from her.

Following the complaint by the wife and teenage girl, Qureshi has been arrested.