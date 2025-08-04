Nations criticizing India for trading with Russia are themselves trading with them: Ministry of External Affairs of India

On Monday, August 4, Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement after being repeatedly targeted for trading with Russia following the Ukraine war. In its statement, India pointed out that US and European Union, two of the major world powers, have also been trading with Russia during the war.

Notably, United States and European Union continue to trade with Russia while getting upset at India for trading with them.

The Indian statement highlighted that India trades with Russia to ensure energy security for its vast 1.4 Billion population.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs also pointed out that Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, and steel among other things.

This calling out of western hypocrisy by India should make them think twice before pointing fingers at Indian purchase of Russian Oil.