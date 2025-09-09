Nepal: PM KP Oli and other politicians’ houses set on fire as Gen Z protests escalate

Nepal is witnessing one of its most turbulent moments in recent years as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government reels under unprecedented protests led by Gen Z activists. What began as anger over a social media ban has erupted into a full-blown anti-corruption movement shaking the Himalayan nation.

On Tuesday, protesters vandalised and set fire to the homes of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli, with similar attacks reported at the residences of former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sher Bahadur Deuba. Energy Minister Deepak Khadka’s house was also targeted. Videos widely shared online showed demonstrators storming the President’s residence while police struggled to hold them back.

Protesters have set Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s house on fire. Situation had gone out of control. #Nepalprotest pic.twitter.com/BrY8D9T3XO — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) September 9, 2025

Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple districts, including Kathmandu, after two consecutive days of unrest. According to NDTV, at least 19 people died on Monday when police fired at crowds rallying against the week-long social media ban.

Protesters say their anger extends beyond the ban, pointing to deep-rooted graft and political nepotism. Placards reading “Stop corruption, not social media” and hashtags like #NepoBabies have become rallying cries for Nepal’s restless youth.