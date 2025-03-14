New Delhi Railway Station stampede: 13,000 more tickets sold that day than daily average

On February 15, in an unfortunate tragedy, 18 people lost their lives during a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. Now, the Union Minister For Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has shared that on that day, 13,000 more general tickets were sold than the daily average.

“On February 15, approximately 49,000 general tickets were issued from New Delhi Railway Station, which were 13,000 more than the daily average number of tickets sold during the previous 6 months”, the Union Railways Minister said in a written reply to TMC MP Mala Roy.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that to cater to this additional demand, 5 special trains were operated from New Delhi, each with a capacity to carry 3,000 passengers.

Notably, a fatal stampede happened at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday (15th February) night leaving 18 people dead, including 11 women and 4 children. The stampede reportedly happened between 9 and 10 pm because of over-crowding due to delayed trains.