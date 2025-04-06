NIA files chargesheet against Hizb-ut-Tahrir terrorist Faizul Hussain, was involved in carrying out anti-India agenda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its chargesheet against Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terrorist Faizul Hussain for promoting Islamist ideology and inciting youth to carry out anti-India agenda.

The development was confirmed by the central agency in a press release on Friday (4th April). Faizul Hussain was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34, 120B, 153A, and 153B.

He was additionally charged under Sections 13(1) and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terrorist was arrested on 8th October last year.

NIA Chargesheets Top HuT Terrorist Leader for Inciting Violence & Secessionism pic.twitter.com/5nss5kbfI2 — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 6, 2025

The Nia stated in its press release, “He and his associates used to conduct covert HuT meetings in the guise of the “Modern Essential Education Trust (MEET) Hall” discussions at a rented accommodation at Jani Jhan Khan Road, Royapettah, Chennai.”

“The accused was using the premises to propagate HuT’s extremist beliefs through social media handles. He was disseminating anti-national content to spread disaffection and incite communal discord by promoting secessionist ideology, according to investigations by NIA, which took over the case from the state police in July 2024,” it added.

Operating from Chennai, Faziul advocated Kashmir’s secession from India, urging military intervention (Nushra) by the Pakistani Army to “liberate India-occupied Kashmir. His actions were aimed at overthrowing India’s constitutional democracy and enforcing the draft Islamic constitution of HuT,” NIA stated.