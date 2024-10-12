No substantive discussion: India rebuts Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim of ‘raising concerns’ with PM Modi

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that he raised concerns over the “safety of Canadians” in a brief exchange with PM Modi on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Laos. However, India has dismissed these claims and said that there was no substantive discussion between the leaders.

As per India Today, government sources, while rebutting Trudeau’s comments, told them that “India continues to expect that anti-India Khalistani activities will not be allowed to take place on Canadian soil and that firm action, which is lacking thus far, will be taken against those advocating violence, extremism and terrorism against India from Canadian territory.”

Notably, India-Canada diplomatic relations were jeopardised by Justin Trudeau when he levelled baseless allegations against India and blamed Indian government for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.