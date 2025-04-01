No summons was delivered to Ajit Doval during his US visit: US court observes that Secret Service didn’t allow Pannun’s man anywhere near Blair House

A court in the USA has held that the claims made by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of serving summons to Indian NSA Ajit Doval during his US visit are not true.

As per reports, the court was responding to a letter from Pannun’s lawyer which stated that Pannun’s server wasn’t allowed to come anywhere near the Blair House where PM Modi and the Indian delegation were staying. US Secret Service agents did not even allow the server to place the ‘summons’ on the ground outside the Blair House.

Pannun’s man then placed the summons in a nearby Starbucks and claimed that the summons had been ‘delivered’. The US court called the claim baseless and added that placing a paper in a nearby Starbucks is not the same thing as ‘delivering’.

A judge of the Southern District Court in New York stated that contrary to Pannun’s claim, the summons was not delivered to any staff of the Blair House, or any Indian official around Doval.

The court observation is in line with the Indian official stand that no summons was delivered to Ajit Doval, proving that Pannun’s claims were false.