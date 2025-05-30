Friday, May 30, 2025

‘No water in any washroom’: Pakistani actress Hina Bayat rants about the facilities at Karachi International Airport

Pakistan is not the country which is known for its infrastructure and facilities, but even by their standards, they have to sunk to a new low as their international airports are running without having water in any of their washrooms. Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat exposed this in her now viral rant.

She said, “On a day when we should be proud of our country, here at Karachi International Airport, there is not even water in any of the washrooms. People are trying to perform wazu, offer namaz, or help their children in the bathrooms, but there’s no water. It’s shameful.”

She further asked, “Everyone talks about mega projects and development, but who’s fixing the basics. Our airports, institutions, everything’s falling apart. No one wants to take responsibility.”

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com