‘No water in any washroom’: Pakistani actress Hina Bayat rants about the facilities at Karachi International Airport

Pakistan is not the country which is known for its infrastructure and facilities, but even by their standards, they have to sunk to a new low as their international airports are running without having water in any of their washrooms. Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat exposed this in her now viral rant.

She said, “On a day when we should be proud of our country, here at Karachi International Airport, there is not even water in any of the washrooms. People are trying to perform wazu, offer namaz, or help their children in the bathrooms, but there’s no water. It’s shameful.”

Hina Khawaja Bayat Pakistan ki Jaani Maani Actress hai Aur jhooth toh bolengi nahi, aur mujhe poora yaqeen hai ke Pakistan ki hukumat aur non-state actors dono unki baat zaroor sun rahe honge. Youm-e-Takbeer ke din Karachi Airport ke washrooms mein paani bhi nahi… toh fakhar kis… pic.twitter.com/wCGhPu21hW — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੌਬਿਨ (@rsrobin1) May 29, 2025

She further asked, “Everyone talks about mega projects and development, but who’s fixing the basics. Our airports, institutions, everything’s falling apart. No one wants to take responsibility.”