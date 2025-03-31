Noida Lamborghini crash: Accused driver who hit two granted bail

The District Court of Noida’s Surajpur has granted bail to Deepak, the driver accused in Sunday’s Noida Lamborghini accident.

The accident occurred near the Sector 94 roundabout when Deepak, reportedly on a test drive, hit two pedestrians. Both victims sustained serious injuries and are currently hospitalized. Doctors stated they require surgery and will need about four weeks to recover.

Advocate Mayank Pachauri, Deepak’s lawyer, confirmed that bail was granted with one surety, with a second to be presented within two days. He emphasized that the offence was bailable and that an investigation is ongoing.

One victim recounted that the speeding car struck him, causing muscle tears and a fall into a drain. Another, who suffered multiple fractures, described being unable to escape as the vehicle approached.

Police confirmed that the Lamborghini, registered to Mridul, was seized, and Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, was arrested. A case has been registered at the Sector-126 police station, with further legal proceedings underway.