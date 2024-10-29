Noida: Police arrest Mohammad Tayyab for giving death threat to Salman Khan, demanding ransom

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man named Mohammed Tayyab for issuing death threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, the son of deceased NCP leader Baba Siddique.

According to reports, Khan was apprehended from Noida Sector 39. On Friday (25th October), Tayyab sent messages to the office of Zeeshan Siddique threatening to kill him and Salman if they failed to pay ransom.

A complaint was filed with the Bandra police, following which a case was registered against the accused. Tayyab was arrested and then shifted on transit remand to Mumbai. So far, the police have found no gang or mafia affiliations of the accused.