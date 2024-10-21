Not my King: Australian senator heckles King Charles in parliament

In an awkward situation for King Charles, he was heckled and had to face anti-colonial slogans from an independent Australian senator during his parliamentary reception during his visit to Australia.

Senator Lidia Thorpe shouted “Not my King” at King Charles before she was whisked away by security personnel. The indigenous senator also told King Charles that Australia is not his land, and asked for return of all that the British took from them.

Thorpe is known to be a staunch opponent of monarchy, and used ‘colonising’ word for Charles’ mother and his predecessor as the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth.

British monarch is still officially the Monarch for Australia, along with 13 other commonwealth realms, along with being the Monarch of Great Britain.