Not the kind of Chief Minister to live and work from Sheesh Mahal: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal

During the ongoing India Today Conclave, Delhi Chief Minister and BJP leader Rekha Gupta said that she is not the kind of CM who sits and works in ‘sheesh mahal’. In an apparent dig at former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who allegedly spent over 30 Crores of tax money to renovate his house, the new Delhi CM said that she doesn’t believe in working like that.

Rekha Gupta said that they have no right to misuse hard earned public money for their own leisure and comfort, something which his predecessor Arvind Kejriwal allegedly did as per the CAG report.

Further, while answering the question from host Rahul Kanwal about the difficulty in managing her cabinet which includes some giant slayers like Parvesh Verma who defeated Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta said that they are all part of Team Modi and will work according to the responsibilities given to them.

CM Gupta was further pressed that she may have been appointed the Chief Minister only because she would be easier to control compared to the men in her cabinet, to which she confidently replied that only the public can control them.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Aam Aadmi Party in the February elections for Delhi Assembly, returning to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.