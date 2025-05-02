Odisha: Another suicide by a Nepali student at KIIT institute in Bhubaneswar

In February this year, Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was at that centre of a major controversy after a female Nepali student committed suicide there. The institute was accused of misbehaviour, negligence and unfair treatment towards students from Nepal. Now, another Nepali girl has committed suicide in her hostel room at the same institute.

Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner S Devdutt Singh said the girl was found dead in her hostel room on the campus and is suspected to have died by suicide. The circumstances that led to the suicide by the girl are still not clear.

The girl hailed from Birgunj area of Nepal and was studying Computer Science at KIIT. Notably, Prakriti Lamyal, who committed suicide in February was also studying Computer Science.

At that time, the Nepali students had left the hostel alleging misbehavior towards students from Nepal before being convinced to return to the institute.