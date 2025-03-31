Odisha: Former minister and BJD MLA loses Rs 1.4 crores to investment scam by cyber criminals, 7 arrested

Former Odisha minister and senior BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera has lost Rs 1.4 crores to cybercriminals. The gang targeted the minister with promises of an investment scheme with high returns.

The police in Odisha have arrested 7 persons from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in this regard. The arrests have been made between March 25 and 18. As per reports, these criminals had made the former minister invest in fraudulent platforms in the name of IPO and OTC trading.

Ironically, minister Tusharkanti Behera is the former IT minister of Odisha and is a graduate of the prestigiuous IIT.

The MLA had approached the police in January this year, after losing nearly 1.4 crores to cyber frauds for around 2 months.

Only 4 lakhs out of the 1.4 crores have been recovered so far. The cops have frozen rs 15 lakhs in total in the bank accounts of the criminals.