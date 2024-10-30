Odisha: Pharmacist with two nurse girlfriends kills wife with anaesthesia, arrested

In a harrowing incident, a pharmacist has been arrested in Odisha along with his two nurse girlfriends for the murder of his wife. As per reports, in Bhubaneswar’s Bharatpur area, a woman was brought dead to the city’s Capital Hospital on 27th October. The woman’s husband, who brought her to the hospital, tried to mislead the hospital authorities, claiming that the woman had tried to kill herself.

Suspecting foul play, the local police were alerted. A post-mortem was ordered and a medical examination revealed that the cause of death was excess anesthesia injected into the woman’s body. Upon investigation and questioning, the woman’s husband Pradymna Patra, (28), a pharmacist by profession, finally admitted to killing his wife.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra has stated to the media that the police started gathering evidence and interrogating the husband, who was a suspect. Eventually, the man confessed, admitting that he had forcibly injected anesthesia into his wife, causing her death.

The arrested accused was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair with two nurses, which was the main reason behind the strain in the marital relationship. The two nurses have been arrested too. All three accused work in a private hospital in the city.