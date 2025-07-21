Monday, July 21, 2025

Odisha: President of Congress Party’s student wing arrested for raping a 19-year-old girl student 

In Odisha, the president of the Congress Party’s student wing, Udit Pradhan, has been arrested on charges of rape. Pradhan has been accused of raping a girl student after giving her an intoxicating drink on March 18 earlier this year.

As per reports, the case has been filed at the Mancheshwar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. The victim has added in her complaint that after she gained consciousness, Udit had threatened her to stay silent and not to report the matter to anyone.

Udit Pradhan has been arrested charges based on Section 64(1), 123, 296, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Following Pradhan’s arrest, Congress supporters created a ruckus outside the police station.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com