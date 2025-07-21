Odisha: President of Congress Party’s student wing arrested for raping a 19-year-old girl student 

In Odisha, the president of the Congress Party’s student wing, Udit Pradhan, has been arrested on charges of rape. Pradhan has been accused of raping a girl student after giving her an intoxicating drink on March 18 earlier this year.

Significant Embarrassment To #Odisha Congress



Udit Pradhan, the president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Odisha, was arrested on July 20, 2025, in Bhubaneswar on charges of raping a 19-year-old student.



According to the complaint filed at Mancheswar police… pic.twitter.com/wwwjX5mAAM — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) July 21, 2025

As per reports, the case has been filed at the Mancheshwar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. The victim has added in her complaint that after she gained consciousness, Udit had threatened her to stay silent and not to report the matter to anyone.

Udit Pradhan has been arrested charges based on Section 64(1), 123, 296, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Following Pradhan’s arrest, Congress supporters created a ruckus outside the police station.