Odisha: Two minor boys killed by their own father and grandmother because father wanted to marry again

In Odisha’s Nayagarh district, two boys aged 14 years and 11 years have been killed by their own father, with help from their grandmother, because they had objected to the father marrying again. The mother of the two boys, the accused father’s wife, had died by alleged suicide few years ago.

On Maonday, 10th March, two brothers Akash Mohanty and Bikash mohanty, aged 14 and 9 respectively, were found hanging inside their house. When neighbours and relatives gathered, the grandmother of the two children, 68-year-old Souri Mohanty, claimed that the boys might have committed suicide for unknown reasons.

Police suspected foulplay after Laxman Nayak, the maternal uncle of the two boys, revealed that their father Prakash Mohanty (40) wanted to get married again and he thought the boys will harm his remarriage prospects. Kuma Mohanty, the mother of the children and Prakash’s wife, had killed herself in what was reported as a suicide two years ago. Family disputes were cited as the reason.

Investigating into the matter, the Fatehgarh police today arrested Prakash and his mother Souri for murdering the two boys. On early hours of Monday, Prakash and his mother had suffocated the sleeping children and killed them. They then had hanged their bodies from the ceiling and tried to make it look like suicide.