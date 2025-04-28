Omar Abdullah says Pahalgam attack won’t be used as a tool to demand statehood, promises there will be no politics on the issue

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has expressed deep condolences and regret for the Pahalgam massacre on April 22 where 26 Hindus were killed in cold blood by terrorists after confirming they were not Muslims. Speaking at the assembly of the Union Territory, Omar Abdullah stated, “I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? I know the security of the UT is not under me, but it will be grossly wrong for me to demand statehood by using Pahalgam as an excuse.”

Abdullah further said, Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? (Is my state so cheap) We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood.”

This is not the situation to demand statehood. My politics is not that low. On Pahalgam, there will be no politics, no bargaining or business transactions on this incident. The only thing that we can do is express deep sadness, condemnation for the incident and send our heartfelt sympathies for those who have suffered. Not today.

Abdullah also refrained his MLAs from clapping and banging table in appreciation of his statement, telling them that this is not the day for any celebration.