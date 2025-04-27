‘Only 28 people killed, you are already scared’: Sahil Khan, celebrating the Pahalgam terror attack in Dehradun, dragged to Police Station and handed over to police

The entire country is saddened by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, there are some traitors who are also supporting this attack. One such person has been arrested by Uttarakhand Police from Dehradun. The name of the accused is Sahil Khan. He expressed happiness over the massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam. He also warned of more such attacks in future.

In fact, a person posted a post on Facebook about the bulldozer action after the Pahalgam attack. Sahil Khan made abusive comments on this post. He wrote, “Only 28 people have been killed so far, you are all worried about this…”. He also threatened to demolish Hindu temples and said, “The temple at Dharampur Square is also pricking our eyes. We will demolish it.”

After his comment went viral, angry people caught Sahil Khan in Dehradun and beat him up badly. After this, he was handed over to the police. A video of this has also surfaced, in which the angry crowd is seen taking the accused Sahil to the police. On the instructions of SSP Ajay Singh, legal action has been taken against the accused auto driver.