Pakistan copies India, decides to send 2 diplomatic missions abroad

Copying the Indian idea of sending diplomatic missions abroad to build support for its foreign policy position after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has also decided to send 2 such missions.

As per Pakistan’s Foreign Office, one such multi-party delegation will head to New York, Washington DC, London and Brussels from 2 June 2025,” the Foreign Office (FO) said. This delegation will be led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The other delegation will head towards Moscow and will be led by special assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi.

“The visits of these delegations are aimed at projecting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression, it would also highlight that dialogue and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation,” the FO statement added.