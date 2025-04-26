Pakistan PM says ready for a “neutral probe” into Pahalgam terror attack amid escalating tensions

In what appears as a token attempt to extend cooperation and head off an impending military retaliation from India, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today said he was open to a “neutral, credible” investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese citizen.

The attack, one of the deadliest since Article 370’s revocation, has reignited accusations of Pakistan sheltering terrorists.

Speaking at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Sharif said, “The perpetual blame game must end. Pakistan is willing to participate in any neutral and transparent investigation.” His comments follow Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s claim that Pakistan is ready to cooperate with international investigators.

Earlier today, the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, which had claimed responsibility for the bloodshed, washed its hands off the attack and denied any responsibility.

In a strong response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in the aftermath of the attack, announcing sweeping retaliatory measures:

Diplomatic missions in both countries will be cut nearly in half by May 1.

Defence advisors have been expelled from embassies.

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistanis has been suspended.

The Integrated Check Post at Attari will shut down, and the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty has been suspended until Pakistan “irrevocably ends” support for terror groups.

Meanwhile, tensions along the Line of Control remain high, with Pakistani forces firing at Indian positions for a second straight night. No casualties have been reported.