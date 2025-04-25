‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chants in Bengal: BJP leader files complaint against pro-Pakistan slogans during Waqf protest in Asansol, shares video

In a video from protests in Asansol, West Bengal, chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” can be heard as numerous Muslim protesters participated in demonstrations against the Waqf Amendment Bill. BJP leader Abhijit Ray shared the video, which has since gone viral online, criticizing the TMC government in the state.

According to Ray, what began as a local protest morphed into something far more disturbing. He stated that “anti-national elements” hijacked the demonstration, shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans—something he says is clearly visible in a video now circulating on social media. A copy of this video, he added, was attached with his complaint to the Asansol North police station.

In protest against the WAQF Amendment Bill, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad are being raised in the city of Asansol. In fact, with the unbridled support of Mamata a group of traitors are getting the courage to show this to turn Bengal into East Pakistan.@AmitShah @amitmalviya pic.twitter.com/t02hOhOFiR — abhijitroy (@_royabhijit) April 24, 2025

Taking the issue national, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya amplified the outrage by sharing the clip on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He didn’t mince words. In a fiery post, he took direct aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of transforming the state into an “Islamic caliphate.”

“Mamata Banerjee has reduced West Bengal to an Islamic caliphate. Huseyn Suhrawardy, the chief architect of Direct Action Day, would be envious of what Mamata Banerjee has achieved,” Malviya wrote—drawing parallels that are sure to inflame political tempers.