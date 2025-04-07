Pastor Praveen Kumar’s death: SIT summons Pastor Ajay and YSRCP leader to provide evidence

Following the suspicious death of Pastor Pagadala Praveen Kumar, East Godavari district police have summoned pastor Ajay Babu from Telangana and YSRCP State Christian Minority Cell vice-president John Benni Lingam from Andhra Pradesh to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Both Ajay and John Benni have been asked by the SIT to provide evidence to support their allegations that the pastor was murdered.

On 25th March, Christian Pastor Praveen’s dead body was discovered next to his Royal Enfield motorcycle in Kondamuru near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

An SIT was formed by East Godavari Police to investigate the case after Christian organisations alleged foul play in his death.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe into the incident after these suspicions were raised.