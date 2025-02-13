PM Modi in US: Elon Musk arrives at Blair House to meet Indian Prime Minister, may discuss Starlink services in India

The richest person in the world, and the man heading Tesla, SpaceX, X, and even US Government’s new department DOGE, is heading to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the two are expected to discuss Starlink’s entry into India. Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is an international telecommunications provider providing coverage to around 100 countries as of now.

Tech billionaire Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will meet PM Modi and their meeting is expected to include Starlink’s plans to start satellite broadband services in India.

PM Modi is staying at Blair House during his visit, where the meeting with Elon Musk will take place. This Guest House for the American President is located just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

Notably, earlier, Elon Musk had tried to bring his EV car Tesla to India but wasn’t allowed as India insisted that he sets up manufacturing in India.