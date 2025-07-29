“PoK exists because of Nehru”: Amit Shah’s scathing parliament speech leaves Congress reeling

In a fiery address to the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Congress, squarely blaming India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the continued existence of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“PoK exists today because of Nehru’s ill-advised ceasefire in 1949. The blame lies with him,” Shah declared, slamming what he called a series of historic missteps that compromised India’s interests.

🚨Amit Shah ji drops truth bombs in Parliament:



“If Pakistan-occupied Kashmir still exists today, it’s because of Nehru’s ceasefire—not the lack of military strength, but the choice to stop short."



This wasn’t just a ceasefire — it was a historic blunder. pic.twitter.com/TvLzcTxnoW — BALA (@erbmjha) July 29, 2025

Taking a sharp dig at the Indus Waters Treaty, Shah said, “We had leverage over Pakistan, yet Congress gave away 80% of our water.” He further accused the Congress of squandering the decisive 1971 victory by failing to reclaim PoK despite holding 93,000 Pakistani POWs — nearly half of Pakistan’s military.

Shah also reignited the debate over India’s place in global diplomacy, holding Nehru responsible for “sacrificing” India’s seat at the United Nations Security Council.

“Pakistan is Congress’s mistake,” Shah thundered, a line that summed up his overarching charge: that decades of Congress rule had left India strategically weakened.