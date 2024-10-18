Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami, who was issued rape and death threats by fans of Dhruv Rathee, now forced to walk with security in public

On Tuesday (15th October), Polish YouTuber Karolina Goswami shared a video on Instagram wherein she is seen walking with her two children in the presence of two security officials.

“We fear nothing. We will continue living in India…No matter what happens…We will do our best…We will continue smiling…And will do our best to bring smiles in your lives…” the caption of the video read.

Karolina Goswami has given a strong message to abusive fans of Dhruv Rathee that she will not be bogged down by threats. Despite having to be escorted by bodyguards, she nad her family will continue to live in India.

In May this year, the Polish YouTuber informed that she had received over 220 death and rape threats from supporters of Dhruv Rathee.