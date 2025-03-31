West Bengal police directs Facebook to delete video of content creator, who exposed bribery by one of its ‘civic volunteers’

The West Bengal police have written to Facebook to remove a video, which showed one of its civic volunteers accepting a bribe from a truck driver in full public glare.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, was uploaded on Facebook by a popular content creator named Prahlad Maity.

In his video, Maity exposed how a ‘civic volunteer’ with the State police was openly accepting bribes from truck drivers in Barasat city.

After he posted the video, the content creator received threatening calls and messages. He was directed to take down the video. Attempts were also made to hack his Facebook account.

When nothing worked, the West Bengal police wrote to Facebook to remove the video exposing the corruption of one of its civil volunteers.

On Saturday (29th March), Prahlad Maity revealed that he received a notification from Facebook that his video was no longer available for viewing in India. This is because the State police sent directives to the tech giant.

“Because of a legal request from West Bengal Law Enforcement, we have to restrict access to the video,” the message from Facebook read.