Preity Zinta slams media outlets for featuring morphed images of her hugging 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

On 20th May, Bollywood actress and owner of IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta called out media outlets for using morphed images of her and young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Republic Bharat and TV9 Gujarati used morphed images of Preity Zinta hugging the 14-year-old cricketer after her team defeated Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Replying to Republic Bharat’s post, Zinta expressed her disbelief over how media publications are using morphed images to come up with fake news items. “This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items !” Zinta said.

This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2025

Similarly, responding to TV9 Gujarati’s X post, the Bollywood actress said, “Fake news with morphed image.”

Fake news with morphed image. — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2025

Notably, Preity Zinta did meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the match, and the duo interacted, however, the pictures used by the media outlets in question were edited and not posted by the official social media pages of either Rajasthan Royals or Punjab Kings.