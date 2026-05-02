Punjab police under AAP govt registers 2 non-bailable FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak after he switches to BJP: Here is what we know so far

Punjab Police has filed two FIRs under non-bailable sections against Sandeep Pathak in different districts of the state. The move took place after 7 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs, including Pathak and Raghav Chadha, recently merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pathak had already left his Pandara Park home when a squad of Punjab Police arrived at Delhi. Later, a number of Delhi Police officers, including the SHO of the Tilak Marg Police Station, were stationed outside his residence to strengthen security.

VIDEO | Delhi Police team arrives at Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak's residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Al11fqeEU1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

A major row has been sparked by the timing of the FIRs, with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP asserting political vendetta. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi referred to Punjab’s law and order as “abysmal” and expressed that the police opted to conduct a raid on Pathak’s home rather than addressing the concerning situation.

“My question is directed at Kejriwal, the self-proclaimed standard-bearer of this ‘new politics.’ The Opposition in the Punjab Assembly levelled a grave allegation just yesterday against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "…Today, the Punjab Police attempted to conduct a raid at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. We wish to pose this question to Punjab: a state where the law and order situation is so abysmal… yet, instead of bringing… pic.twitter.com/sKQl3GtTcl — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

The state’s BJP working president Ashwani Sharma also reacted to the development and stated, “There is no law in Punjab; now, political vendetta is in effect. Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal’s fear exposed. The fact that a non-bailable FIR was registered against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak ji in Punjab as soon as he left AAP and joined BJP clearly shows that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are using the police as a political weapon.”

He further charged, “This is not just one case, this is the politics of fear, panic and vendetta. Police were used to silence opposing voices earlier, too. The same is being repeated today. Non-bailable clauses, threats of immediate action are a shameful act of implementing a political agenda under the guise of law.”

“Bhagwant Mann’s government is slowly transforming Punjab into a ‘police state’ where dissent, case and truth is equal to punishment. BJP Punjab will not tolerate this bullying and dictatorship. Those who build weapons against opponents of the law will be fought legally and democratically. We will not be afraid; we will not bow down,” he declared.

Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia similarly remarked, “Hero to Zero. Selective targeting of those who fall out with the Aam Aadmi Party. Sandeep Pathak was once a trusted aide of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, a key power centre. If he was wrong, then he was following his bosses, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Then, who was in collusion with him, and why are they not being booked now? After shifting loyalties, FIRs under non-bailable sections point to possible vendetta politics. From influence to investigation, the shift raises serious questions.”

👉 Hero to Zero…



👉 Selective targeting of those who fall out with @AamAadmiParty



👉 Sandeep Pathak was once a trusted aide of @BhagwantMann and @ArvindKejriwal, a key power centre



👉 If he was wrong then, he was following his bosses Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Then… — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 2, 2026

Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal, Vikramjit Sahney and Raghav Chadha recently quit AAP for BJP. Meanwhile, a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) raid on a Trident Group unit in Dhaula on 30th April. The group’s chairman emeritus and a member of the upper house, Rajinder Gupta has also joined the saffron party. The Trident Group has approached the high court against the PPCB action.