Rahul Gandhi finally tweets after humiliating loss in Assembly elections, ‘thanks’ people for Jammu & Kashmir verdict, where Congress got only 6 seats

Rahul Gandhi landed at the Delhi airport today and studiously avoided questions on Congress’ Haryana Assembly debacle. It was claimed by psephologists and Congress itself that there was a Congress ‘wave’ in Haryana, however, BJP clinched a historic victory with 48 seats.

After almost 24 hours of the debacle, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi finally found the time to tweet about the electoral loss in Haryana.

“My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir – India’s victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice”, he said.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया – प्रदेश में INDIA की जीत संविधान की जीत है, लोकतांत्रिक स्वाभिमान की जीत है।



हम हरियाणा के अप्रत्याशित नतीजे का विश्लेषण कर रहे हैं। अनेक विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से आ रही शिकायतों से चुनाव आयोग को अवगत कराएंगे।



सभी हरियाणा वासियों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

Interestingly, in Kashmir, for which he is thanking the people, Congress got only 6 seats while BJP got 29. Omar Abdullah led National Conference got 42 seats. After the defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi now seems to be riding the coat-tails of Abdullah to claim victory in Kashmir.