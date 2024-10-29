Rajasthan: 12 dead, 30 injured after bus rams into flyover in Sikar

In a tragic accident in Rajasthan, a private bus crashed into a flyover in Sikar leaving at least 12 dead and 30 injured. The fatalities due to the crash may rise.

Satyendra Choudhary, Inspector General of Police told ANI, “12 people have lost their lives. A few of those who are injured are referred to Jaipur and others are getting treatment at SK Hospital, Sikar. Proper treatment is being given to those injured. The reason behind the accident is being investigated.”

The private bus was coming from Salasar and slammed into the flyover in Laxmangarh in Sikar while taking a turn. The bus hit the wing wall of the flyover.

An ex-gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh to the kin of the deceased was announced by PM Modi.