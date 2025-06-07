Rajasthan: 32-year-old ICU patient sedated, then raped by Nursing Staff while her family was right outside

In a shocking case from Alwar, Rajasthan, a 32-year-old ICU patient was raped at night by member of the nursing staff at the hospital. The crime took place at the ESIC Medical College in Alwar.

The victim was first administered a sedative injection by the nursing staff, and when she started to lose consciousness, she was raped. All this time, her family members were waiting right outside the ward.

The incident reportedly took place around 1:30 am on the intervening night of June 4-5. The 32-year-old victim had been admitted to the hospital on June 2 for a tube operation and was shifted to the ICU following her surgery.

The woman started calling out names later and then her husband was called into the ward, but she fell asleep because of the drugs she was administered. Next morning, the victim narrated her ordeal to her husband and a complaint was filed.