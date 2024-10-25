Days after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich during the Durga Visarjan procession, another incident, this time from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, took place where a Hindu man was attacked with sharp weapons for bursting crackers.

One of the integral parts of Diwali celebrations to a majority of Hindus involves bursting crackers. However, assailants, reportedly belonging to a particular community, attacked Hindu men who were bursting crackers, torched a car, and resorted to stone pelting.

According to police, clashes broke out between two communities after a group of men belonging to a particular community objected to some men bursting crackers.

The objection soon devolved into a heated argument following which one Devendra Singh suffered minor injuries, police said.

Soon, stones were pelted at each other by the two communities after the brawl escalated into a stabbing incident.

The police said they have detained 25 people in the case and have deployed additional forces in the region.