Rajasthan HC permits 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 28-week pregnancy

In a significant ruling, the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court has permitted a 13-year-old rape survivor to undergo an abortion at seven months of pregnancy.

The court underscored the potential harm to the victim’s mental well-being if she were forced to continue the pregnancy, stressing that such concerns could not be overlooked. As a result, the court instructed the Superintendent of Mahila Hospital, Sanganer (Jaipur), to arrange the necessary medical procedures for the abortion.

Justice Sudesh Bansal, in his decision, stated that compelling the minor to give birth would lead to lifelong hardships, including challenges in raising the child and other complications.

The minor is set to appear before the medical board on March 12, with the Superintendent directed to ensure all required medical steps are taken. Additionally, the State Legal Services Authority has been ordered to provide financial support to the victim. If the fetus survives the procedure, the state government will be responsible for its care. In the event of fetal demise, a DNA sample will be preserved for investigative purposes.

Medical professionals have noted that about 80% of babies born at seven months survive, though they warned of significant risks associated with premature birth, including potential physical and mental disabilities.