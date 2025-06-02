Ravish Kumar goes on a bizarre rant against UPI, calls it unsuccessful claiming only financially weaker strata is using it

Former journalist and currently a full-time YouTuber, Ravish Kumar recently went on a bizarre rant against Unified Payments Interface (UPI), calling it a policy failure claiming only financially weaker strata who could not transact more than Rs 50 to Rs 100 are using it.

“Majority of UPI payments fall between ₹50–₹100. Can this really be hailed as an economic success? Let’s be clear: even without UPI, people would’ve spent that money. It’s their hard-earned income—not a miracle of digital platforms,” Kumar ranted.

“This also proves that those who don’t have money or have just enough money are using UPI. Can this be called as economic success?” Kumar added.