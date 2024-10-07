Monday, October 7, 2024

RG Kar rape and murder case: CBI files charge sheet, says Sanjay Roy raped and murdered junior doctor

On Monday, October 7, CBI filed the charge sheet in the infamous rape and murder case of a junior doctor in RG Kar Hospital in Kokata, West Bengal. In the charge sheet, main accused Sanjay Roy has been charged for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the CBI said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break.

The junior doctor was raped and murdered inside the hospital’s seminar room. Apparently. she had gone to the room to rest during her shift at the hospital after midnight. Her body was found the next morning by a junior doctor.


