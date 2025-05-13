West Bengal: Locals thrash meat vendor Rizwan Qureshi for posting pro-Pakistan video amid Operation Sindoor

On Monday (12th May), a group of locals thrashed a meat vendor named Rizwan Qureshi for uploading a pro-Pakistan post on his Facebook account. The incident occurred in Barasat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The development comes amid Operation Sindoor, launched by the Modi government against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a video that has surfaced online, a man was heard saying, “He had posted a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ video. So people broke his shop and thrashed him.” Visuals of broken Qureshi’s shop could be seen in the video.

News coming in from North 24 Parganas district of #WestBengal.



Today, in #Barasat town, meat shop owner Rizwan Qureshi posted on Facebook praising Pakistan.



Locals got angry, best him up and vandalized his shop. pic.twitter.com/QtQNwOcgKn — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) May 13, 2025

The locals had printed out the Facebook post shared by the accused on his timeline. It appears to be a Pakistani propaganda video where PM Modi was shown pleading to Shehbaz Sharif on his knees.

Locals, who spoke to the media, said that a man like Rizwan Qureshi will not be allowed to do business in the city.

“He will live in India but sing praises of Pakistan. This cannot go on,” a local was heard saying.