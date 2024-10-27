Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leave for Mumbai after the embarrassing series loss against New Zealand

India lost a home Test series against New Zealand for the first time in history, this was also India’s first home Test series loss since 2012. Following the historic loss, star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma headed to their homes in Mumbai. Notably, Rohit Sharma is also the captain of the side that lost the series.

The 3rd Test of th already lost series will in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. New Zealand won their first Test in India after 36 years in Bengaluru and followed it up with a 113-run victory in Pune. The Tom Latham led side created history as they became the first Kiwi side to win a series in India.

Notably, the biggest star of New Zealand, Kane Williamson, was missing during the first two Tests because of injury.