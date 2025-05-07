Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test Cricket after reports claimed that BCCI is removing him as Test captain

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, ending all speculations about his future in Test cricket. Notably, the announcement came after reports that the BCCI had decided to sack him as Test captain.

Notably, earlier today reports claimed that Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has decided to remove Rohit Sharma as test captain while picking the squad for the upcoming tour of England. However, he was kept in the test by the selectors and was supposed to travel to England as part of the team. But now he has decided to resign from test cricket.

In a story on Instagram, Rohit Sharma wrote, “Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

He posted a photograph of his statement printed on a page, with his test cap number 280 on it.

However, the batsman will continue to lead in the one-day internationals. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the national team in the Twenty20 Internationals.

Rohit Sharma has 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57. He captained India to the World Test Championship final against Australia, the series against New Zealand at home and then the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.