RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale gives important message for Hindus, calls for unity amid attempts to divide on caste lines

On Saturday (26th October), Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale gave an important message to the Hindu community. He warned against attempts to divide Hindus on the basis of caste and ideology and emphasised on the need for unity.

“Hindus should remain united; Hindu unity is essential in society and necessary for public welfare. There are efforts to divide Hindus based on caste and ideology, and we must stay alert to this,” he stated.

The RSS General Secretary added, “If the Hindu community does not stay united, it will be divided. If we engage in discrimination based on caste, language, and other divisions, we will get divided.”

“Therefore, unity is necessary. The unity of the Hindus is for public welfare and will bring happiness to all,” he continued. Dattatreya Hosabale made the remarks during the media session of the Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak in Mathura.