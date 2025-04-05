Sambhal Riots: SP MP Ziaur Rahman accused of instigating mob to halt mosque survey, bail denied to key accused

On November 24, 2024, a violent incident erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when a mob of radical Muslims attacked a government survey team. The assault quickly escalated into a riot. According to an ongoing SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe, it has now come to light that local Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq played a key role in inciting the unrest.

As per the investigation, Barq made a WhatsApp call to Zafar Ali, the head of Jama Masjid, instructing him to stop the survey from happening inside the mosque. He allegedly told Zafar to “gather a crowd” to oppose it.

Zafar Ali, during questioning, admitted to the SIT that Barq had contacted him earlier that morning from Bengaluru. Barq reportedly told him, “The survey must not take place at any cost. If it does, our community will spit on us. Blame it on the police for any firing.” Zafar also revealed that Barq was constantly in touch, seeking updates before and after the violence unfolded.

In the latest development, the ADJ court on Friday (April 4, 2025) rejected Zafar Ali’s bail plea. While the defense argued that Zafar was innocent and should be released, the government prosecutor opposed it, stating that the charges against him are extremely serious and he should not be granted bail.